DUBLIN, Ohio Oct 6 Player performances and reactions from the International team at the 2013 Presidents Cup at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

JASON DAY (Australia)

Teamed up with Graham DeLaet in the foursomes and fourballs and won three and a half points from his five matches in the American state where he now lives.

"I played good here. It's my home course, and I really wanted to play well. I played in Australia two years ago and I'm playing here in my second home away from home."

- -

GRAHAM DELAET (Canada)

One of the stars of the team, playing in his first Presidents Cup, showing no signs of nerves as he collected three a half points. Chipped in from off the green at the 18th hole on Saturday then holed out from a bunker on Sunday to beat Jordan Spieth in singles.

"I think it's going to build some confidence for sure. I've always kind of believed in myself but to have a good performance, with really the best players in the world, it's an unbelievable feeling."

- -

ERNIE ELS (South Africa)

The veteran of the team. Won two matches alongside de Jonge then won a tight singles match against Steve Stricker to keep the tie alive on the last day to finish with three points.

"Obviously we've got a strong team here. I just thought the American Team played exceptionally well, really. Their level of play was really up there and they made a lot, a lot of birdies. They seemed like they got momentum in most of the sessions, and we were trying to fight ourselves back into it."

- -

ADAM SCOTT (Australia)

The Masters champion had a mixed week, winning two and a half points from his five matches, but finished on a high when he beat Bill Haas in the singles.

"We were playing a tough American Team. I mean, what a lineup they have, it's awesome. Everyone that I've seen on their team has played really beautiful golf. I think our team has played well, as well but they have really stuck it to us."

- -

ANGEL CABRERA (Argentina)

Despite suffering from a sore shoulder, he managed to pick up two points from four matches, including a victory over British Open champion Phil Mickelson in the last singles match.

"This is an exceptional group; I'm the old man in this group now, myself and my Argentine friend behind me. So we listened to the crap they talk about and we kind of laugh." - Els

- -

CHARL SCHWARTZEL (South Africa)

The former Masters champion endured a gruelling schedule because of the frequent weather interruptions and was suffering from fatigue but fought back to beat Keegan Bradley in his singles match on Sunday to give the Internationals a brief glimmer of hope.

"I could see more blue numbers were getting on and the guys were chipping in on the last to win. It was a bit of memories of what happened last year at The Ryder Cup. So there still is a very small chance."

- -

BRENDON DE JONGE (Zimbabwe)

One of two captain's picks, de Jonge vindicated his selection with a really strong showing over the first three days when he was paired with Els, winning two matches, but was beaten by Jason Dufner in the singles.

"It made perfect sense for he and I to partner together. We have very similar personalities and he's very, very low key and I'm somewhat the same."

- -

MARC LEISHMAN (Australia)

Another captain's picks, Leishman won two of his four matches in his first Presidents Cup appearance, capped by a long birdie putt on the final hole to beat Matt Kuchar in singles.

"It's been awesome. It's been a really long week with all the rain delays, but being back in this team environment, which I haven't been in for seven or eight years since I've turned pro, it's awesome."

- -

LOUIS OOSTHUIZEN (South Africa)

As one of the top players on the International team, he will be disappointed to have only collected one and half points though he was coming back after recent injury problems. Paired with Schwartzel, they lost three of three four matches before he halved his singles match with Webb Simpson.

"You can't make any mistakes like that against these guys."

- -

HIDEKI MATSUYUMA (Japan)

Another rookie, Matsuyuma looked confident and composed and along with Adam Scott he defeated Zach Johnson and Jason Dufner after halving their contest with Bill Haas and Webb Simpson in the first round fourball. Lost his singles match to Hunter Mahan.

"For sure he's the future of Asian golf, I believe that, along with Ryo (Ishikawa), of course, who has played in a couple of these before. But Hideki has come on so strong and fast the last year or so, and had a great week with him."

- -

RICHARD STERNE (South Africa)

After failing to get a point in the doubles matches he was given the unenviable task of taking on Tiger Woods in the singles and pushed the world number one all the way to the 18th hole before losing one-up in what proved to be the decisive point.

"It doesn't get any tougher than playing against Tiger Woods, so to hit the shots as I good and to play as calm and relaxed as I did will help me a lot going forward."

- -

BRANDEN GRACE (South Africa)

Finished without a point after losing his first and second round matches alongside Sterne and the third round with Angel Cabrera. Made just one birdie in his 4&2 singles defeat to Zach Johnson but nonetheless picked up valuable experience in his tournament debut.

"This is the ultimate dream come true." (Compiled by Julian Linden, editing by Simon Evans)