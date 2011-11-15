By Ian Ransom
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Nov 15 Internationals captain
Greg Norman expressed disappointment that Ryo Ishikawa had
failed to arrive earlier in Melbourne for the Presidents Cup but
said the Japanese talent was young enough to get over the jet
lag and hit the course running.
Ishikawa was absent for a team dinner on Monday and was not
due to arrive in Melbourne until later on Tuesday, leaving him
precious little time to familiarise himself with the challenging
Royal Melbourne course.
"Unfortunately, it is what it is," Norman told reporters on
the first day of official practice on Tuesday.
"Obviously we would like to have as a team everybody
together and being engaged from today onwards.
"The great part about Ryo is he's young. He's a good enough
player. He'll have enough information coming his way about
the golf course. I'm not concerned about it."
Ishikawa was one of Norman's two captain's picks for the
Internationals loss in 2009 and posted a 3-2 record in his
debut, second best for his team with Ernie Els.
