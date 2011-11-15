By Ian Ransom
MELBOURNE Nov 15 Dustin Johnson had news
to cheer American golf fans on Tuesday -- he and Phil Mickelson
will be kept well away from each other when team captain Fred
Couples works out the pairings for this week's Presidents Cup.
Friends off the course, and possessing a similar style of
play, the two appeared set for a promising partnership at last
year's Ryder Cup in Wales but crashed in both their matches as
the Americans went down 14 1/2 to 13 1/2.
Both finished a disappointing 1-3 for the tournament and
Johnson said he was keen to keep Mickelson in the cross-hairs
rather than in his pocket.
"Me and Phil will not be playing together this week,"
Johnson told reporters with a lopsided smile at Royal Melbourne
Golf Club.
"We do better playing against each other than with each
other. We are good buddies, we love playing each other. But as
far as -- you know, some people, you just don't -- as Phil put
it, we didn't have that good energy.
"We are very similar. Especially the way we play and stuff.
So we just didn't quite mesh well.
"I think the biggest thing is you've got to have fun out
there ... If you don't necessarily have fun with the guy you are
playing with, then it's just not going to be a good day."
Four-times major winner Mickelson, a veteran of all nine
Presidents Cups, has rarely had fun on his overseas jaunts in
match-play, having never won a single match against the
Internationals away from North American soil.
The 41-year-old was winless from four matches during the
United States' sole loss at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in 1998
and notched a woeful 5-0 losing record in the drawn 2003
tournament in South Africa.
FRIENDLY TIMEZONE
Royal Melbourne looms again this week as a big test for the
Americans and Mickelson who finished nine strokes behind winner
Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano at the rain-shortened Singapore Open
on Sunday.
After the United States players were blamed for slack
preparations in the leadup to their 1998 loss, Couples demanded
his players get to a friendly timezone in the leadup to adjust,
and while that would help their cause, the Americans could not
be considered favourites, Mickelson said.
"Well, I think because most of the guys have come down here
already, travelled to Asia, parts of Asia, parts of Australia to
play and compete and get adjusted to the time as well as get
their game sharp, I do expect the U.S. Team to put on a good
challenge," he told reporters.
"Certainly I would expect them to be the favourite because
of their home course knowledge, as well as the home course
support, but we are going to try to make a good run."
Mickelson has rarely looked at history as a guide to future
form and was not keen to dwell on the 1998 result, despite the
lessons he might pass down to debutants Bubba Watson and Nick
Watney in the U.S. team.
With the team enjoying some sightseeing and a night out
gambling on Monday, Mickelson said keeping the atmosphere fun
remained paramount, echoing his laid-back captain's mantra.
"If you play well you are going to play well whether it's a
PGA Tour event or whether it's the Presidents Cup or next year's
Ryder Cup, what have you.
"We want everybody to feel comfortable and excited to be
here and enjoy their time, not only on the golf course but off
it, as well and we are having some fun times in the team room,
too."
