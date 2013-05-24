May 24 President Barack Obama has accepted an invitation to be honorary chairman of this year's Presidents Cup, the second time he will fulfil the role at the biennial team competition, the PGA Tour said on Friday.

Obama, an avid basketball player who often escapes the pressures of the Oval Office by taking to the golf course, served as honorary chairman when the event was last played in the United States, at San Francisco's Harding Park in 2009.

"We are truly honored that President Obama has once again accepted our invitation to be honorary chairman of the Presidents Cup in October," PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem said in a statement.

"In 2009, he was gracious enough to continue the long-standing tradition of world leaders' support of the event, which dates back to the first Presidents Cup in 1994.

"His involvement again this year serves to only further enhance the stature of the Presidents Cup and the game of golf as a whole."

The Presidents Cup, a Ryder Cup-style competition which pits a U.S. team against a line-up of International players from countries outside Europe, will be played at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, from Oct. 4-6.

The United States won the trophy at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia in 2011 for the seventh time in nine editions.

The only success for the Internationals came in 1998 when the event was first staged in Melbourne. In 2003, the two teams battled to a 17-17 draw in South Africa. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue)