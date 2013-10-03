Oct 3 Pairings for Friday's opening foursomes matches in the 10th Presidents Cup between the United States and the Internationals being played at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio (U.S. pairs first): 1310 local (1710 GMT): Phil Mickelson/Keegan Bradley v Jason Day (Australia)/Graham DeLaet (Canada) 1321: Bill Haas/Hunter Mahan v Ernie Els (South Africa)/Brendon de Jonge (Zimbabwe) 1332: Steve Stricker/Jordan Spieth v Branden Grace (South Africa)/Richard Sterne (South Africa) 1343: Webb Simpson/Brandt Snedeker v Angel Cabrera (Argentina)/Marc Leishman (Australia) 1354: Matt Kuchar/Tiger Woods v Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa)/Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 1405: Zach Johnson/Jason Dufner v Adam Scott (Australia)/Hideki Matsuyama (Japan)

Remainder of playing schedule: Oct. 5 - Fourball matches (at 14-minute intervals), from 0733 (1133)

- Foursomes matches (at 11-minute intervals), from 1321 (1721) Oct. 6 - Singles matches (at 11-minute intervals), from 1204 (1604) (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)