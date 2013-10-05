Oct 5 Pairings for Saturday morning's fourball matches at the Presidents Cup between the United States and the Internationals at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio (U.S. pairs first): 0833 local (1233 GMT): Phil Mickelson/Keegan Bradley v Ernie Els (South Africa)/Brendon de Jonge (Zimbabwe) 0847: Steve Stricker/Jordan Spieth v Jason Day (Australia)/Graham DeLaet (Canada) 0901: Bill Haas/Webb Simpson v Angel Cabrera (Argentina)/Branden Grace (South Africa) 0915: Brandt Snedeker/Hunter Mahan v Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa)/Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 0929: Matt Kuchar/Tiger Woods v Adam Scott (Australia)/Hideki Matsuyama (Japan)

Remainder of playing schedule: Oct. 5 - Five Foursomes matches (at 11-minute intervals), from 1421 (1821) Oct. 6 - 12 Singles matches (at 11-minute intervals), from 1204 (1604) (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Julian Linden)