Oct 5 Pairings for Saturday afternoon's foursomes matches at the Presidents Cup between the United States and the Internationals at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio (U.S. pairs first): 1541 local (1941 GMT): Phil Mickelson/Keegan Bradley v Jason Day (Australia)/Graham DeLaet (Canada) 1552: Jason Dufner/Zach Johnson v Richard Sterne (South Africa)/Marc Leishman (Australia) 1603: Bill Haas/Steve Stricker v Adam Scott (Australia)/Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 1614: Tiger Woods/Matt Kuchar v Ernie Els (South Africa)/Brendon de Jonge (Zimbabwe) 1625: Webb Simpson/Brandt Snedeker v Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa)/Charl Schwartzel (South Africa)