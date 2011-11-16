MELBOURNE, Nov 16 Pairings for the opening
Presidents Cup foursomes matches between the United States and
International teams on Thursday at Royal Melbourne Golf Club
(International names first):
Ernie Els (South Africa)/Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) v Bubba
Watson/Webb Simpson
Geoff Ogilvy (Australia)/Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) v
Bill Haas/Nick Watney
Aaron Baddeley (Australia)/Jason Day (Australia) v Dustin
Johnson/Matt Kuchar
Retief Goosen (South Africa)/Robert Allenby (Australia) v Phil
Mickelson/Jim Furyk
Kim Kyung-tae (South Korea)/Y.E. Yang (South Korea) v Hunter
Mahan/David Toms
Adam Scott (Australia)/K.J. Choi (South Korea) v Tiger
Woods/Steve Stricker
