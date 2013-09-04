Sept 4 Fred Couples opted for a blend of experience and emerging talent while Nick Price banked on current form when they announced their captain's picks on Wednesday for next month's Presidents Cup in Dublin, Ohio.

Couples chose former major winner Webb Simpson and rookie sensation Jordan Spieth as his wild cards for the U.S. team. Price went for fellow Zimbabwean Brendon de Jonge and Australian Marc Leishman to round out his 12-man International lineup. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue)