Sept 30 Presidents Cup results ahead of this week's 10th edition between holders the United States and the Internationals, to be played at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio from Oct. 3-6 (tabulated under year, venue and scores): 2011 - Royal Melbourne, Melbourne, Australia
United States 19, International 15 2009 - Harding Park Golf Course, San Francisco
United States 19-1/2, International 14-1/2 2007 - Royal Montreal Golf Club, Montreal, Canada
United States 19-1/2, International 14-1/2 2005 - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Virginia
United States 18-1/2, International 15-1/2 2003 - Fancourt Hotel and Country Club, George, South Africa
International 17, United States 17 2000 - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Virginia
United States 21-1/2, International 10-1/2 1998 - Royal Melbourne, Melbourne, Australia
International 20-1/2, United States 11-1/2 1996 - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Virginia
United States 16-1/2, International 15-1/2 1994 - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Virginia
United States 20, International 12 (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)