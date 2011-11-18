(amends margin of victory for Bubba Watson/Webb Simpson after official correction from organisers)

MELBOURNE Nov 18 Scores from Friday's four-ball matches at the Presidents Cup between the United States and International teams at Royal Melbourne Golf Club (U.S. team names first):

United States lead 7-5

Results:

Bubba Watson / Webb Simpson beat Ernie Els (South Africa)/Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 3&1

Dustin Johnson / Tiger Woods lost to Aaron Baddeley (Australia)/Jason Day (Australia) one-up

Phil Mickelson / Jim Furyk beat Adam Scott (Australia) / Kim Kyung-tae (South Korea) 2&1

Bill Haas / Nick Watney lost to Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) / KJ Choi (South Korea) one-up

Matt Kuchar / Steve Stricker beat YE Yang (South Korea) / Robert Allenby (Australia) 4&3

Hunter Mahan / David Toms lost to Retief Goosen (South Africa) / Charl Schwartzel 2&1

