(amends margin of victory for Bubba Watson/Webb Simpson after
official correction from organisers)
MELBOURNE Nov 18 Scores from Friday's
four-ball matches at the Presidents Cup between the United
States and International teams at Royal Melbourne Golf Club
(U.S. team names first):
United States lead 7-5
Results:
Bubba Watson / Webb Simpson beat Ernie Els (South
Africa)/Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 3&1
Dustin Johnson / Tiger Woods lost to Aaron Baddeley
(Australia)/Jason Day (Australia) one-up
Phil Mickelson / Jim Furyk beat Adam Scott (Australia) / Kim
Kyung-tae (South Korea) 2&1
Bill Haas / Nick Watney lost to Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) /
KJ Choi (South Korea) one-up
Matt Kuchar / Steve Stricker beat YE Yang (South Korea) /
Robert Allenby (Australia) 4&3
Hunter Mahan / David Toms lost to Retief Goosen (South
Africa) / Charl Schwartzel 2&1
