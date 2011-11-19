Golf-Players aim to stay fresh ahead of U.S. Open grind
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 12 Coming to relatively new Erin Hills, which is hosting its maiden major championship, gives the world's best golfers a taste of the unknown this week at the U.S. Open.
Nov 19 Results of Saturday's final foursomes and four-ball matches between Presidents Cup holders United States and the Internationals at Royal Melbourne Golf Club (U.S. names first):
The United States lead the tournament 13-9
Four-ball matches:
Bubba Watson/Webb Simpson lost to Retief Goosen (South Africa) / Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 2&1
Tiger Woods/Dustin Johnson lost to Kim Kyung-tae (South Korea)/YE Yang 1-up
Steve Stricker/Matt Kuchar lost to KJ Choi (South Korea)/Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 1-up
Hunter Mahan/Bill Haas beat Aaron Baddeley (Australia)/Jason Day (Australia) 2&1
Jim Furyk/Nick Watney beat Adam Scott (Australia)/Ernie Els (South Africa) 1-up
Foursomes:
Bubba Watson/Webb Simpson beat Robert Allenby (Australia)/Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 3&2
Bill Haas/Matt Kuchar lost to Ernie Els (South Africa)/Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 1 up
Hunter Mahan/David Toms beat Retief Goosen (South Africa)/Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 5&4
Tiger Woods/Dustin Johnson beat Adam Scott (Australia)/ KJ Choi (South Korea) 3&2
Phil Mickelson/Jim Furyk beat Aaron Baddeley (Australia)/Jason Day (Australia) 2&1
ERIN HILLS, Wisconsin, June 12 Englishman Chris Wood earned the last full exemption into the 156-man field at the U.S. Open starting on Thursday at Erin Hills by moving into the top 60 in the world golf rankings, officials said on Monday.