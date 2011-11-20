Nov 20 Results of the Presidents Cup singles matches on Sunday and summaries for the tournament's earlier rounds.

The United States won six of the 12 singles to win their seventh Presidents Cup with a total of 19-15 over the Internationals. (U.S. unless otherwise marked)

Webb Simpson lost to Kim Kyung-tae (South Korea) 1-up

Dustin Johnson lost to Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 2&1

Bubba Watson lost to Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 3&2

Bill Haas lost to Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 2-up

Hunter Mahan beat Jason Day (Australia) 5&3

Nick Watney beat KJ Choi (South Korea) 3&2

Phil Mickelson lost to Adam Scott (Australia) 2&1

Matt Kuchar lost to Retief Goosen (South Africa) 1-up

Jim Furyk beat Ernie Els (South Africa) 4&3

David Toms beat Robert Allenby (Australia) 7&5

Tiger Woods beat Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 4&3

Steve Stricker beat YE Yang (South Korea) 2&1

Saturday

The United States won the foursomes 4-1

The Internationals won the four-ball matches 3-2

Friday

The United States and the Internationals split the four-ball matches 3-3

Thursday

The United States won the foursomes 4-2

