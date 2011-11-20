Nov 20 Results of the Presidents Cup singles
matches on Sunday and summaries for the tournament's earlier
rounds.
The United States won six of the 12 singles to win their
seventh Presidents Cup with a total of 19-15 over the
Internationals. (U.S. unless otherwise marked)
Webb Simpson lost to Kim Kyung-tae (South Korea) 1-up
Dustin Johnson lost to Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 2&1
Bubba Watson lost to Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 3&2
Bill Haas lost to Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 2-up
Hunter Mahan beat Jason Day (Australia) 5&3
Nick Watney beat KJ Choi (South Korea) 3&2
Phil Mickelson lost to Adam Scott (Australia) 2&1
Matt Kuchar lost to Retief Goosen (South Africa) 1-up
Jim Furyk beat Ernie Els (South Africa) 4&3
David Toms beat Robert Allenby (Australia) 7&5
Tiger Woods beat Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 4&3
Steve Stricker beat YE Yang (South Korea) 2&1
Saturday
The United States won the foursomes 4-1
The Internationals won the four-ball matches 3-2
Friday
The United States and the Internationals split the four-ball
matches 3-3
Thursday
The United States won the foursomes 4-2
(Editing by Patrick Johnston; To query or comment on this
story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on:
for more golf stories