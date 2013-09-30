Sept 30 Playing schedule for the 10th Presidents Cup between holders the United States and the Internationals, which takes place this week at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio: Oct. 2 - Opening ceremony at Columbus Commons, from 1700 local (2100 GMT) Oct. 3 - Opening fourball matches (at 12-minute intervals), from 1130 (1530) Oct. 4 - Opening foursomes matches (at 11-minute intervals), from 1310 (1710) Oct. 5 - Fourball matches (at 12-minute intervals), from 0733 (1133)