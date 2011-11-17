Nov 17 Scores from the first day's
foursomes at the Presidents Cup between the United States and
International teams at Royal Melbourne Golf Club (U.S. team
names first):
United States lead 4-2
Results:
Bubba Watson/Webb Simpson beat Ernie Els (South Africa)/Ryo
Ishikawa (Japan) 4&2
Hunter Mahan/David Toms beat Kim Kyung-tae(South Korea)/YE Yang
(South Korea) 6&5
Tiger Woods/Steve Stricker lost to KJ Choi (South Korea)/Adam
Scott (Australia)7&6
Phil Mickelson/Jim Furyk beat Retief Goosen (South
Africa)/Robert Allenby (Australia) 4&3
Bill Haas/Nick Watney halved with Geoff Ogilvy
(Australia)/Charl Schwartzel (South Africa)
Dustin Johnson/Matt Kuchar halved with Aaron Baddeley
(Australia)/Jason Day (Australia)
