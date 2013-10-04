(Updates with latest scores)

Oct 4 Latest scores in Friday's foursomes matches at the 10th Presidents Cup between the United States and the Internationals being played at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio (U.S. pairs first):

Phil Mickelson/Keegan Bradley three up on Jason Day (Australia)/Graham DeLaet (Canada) after nine holes

Bill Haas/Hunter Mahan three down to Ernie Els (South Africa)/Brendon de Jonge (Zimbabwe) after nine holes

Steve Stricker/Jordan Spieth one up on Branden Grace (South Africa)/Richard Sterne (South Africa) after seven holes

Webb Simpson/Brandt Snedeker all square with Angel Cabrera (Argentina)/Marc Leishman (Australia) after six holes

Matt Kuchar/Tiger Woods one up on Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa)/Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) after five holes

Zach Johnson/Jason Dufner two down to Adam Scott (Australia)/Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) after five holes

Holders the U.S. led by 3-1/2 points to 2-1/2 after Thursday's opening fourball matches. (Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)