(Updates with latest scores)

Oct 4 Latest scores in Friday's weather-delayed foursomes matches at the 10th Presidents Cup between the United States and the Internationals being played at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio (U.S. pairs first):

Phil Mickelson/Keegan Bradley four up on Jason Day (Australia)/Graham DeLaet (Canada) after 10 holes

Bill Haas/Hunter Mahan three down to Ernie Els (South Africa)/Brendon de Jonge (Zimbabwe) after nine holes

Steve Stricker/Jordan Spieth two up on Branden Grace (South Africa)/Richard Sterne (South Africa) after eight holes

Webb Simpson/Brandt Snedeker all square with Angel Cabrera (Argentina)/Marc Leishman (Australia) after seven holes

Matt Kuchar/Tiger Woods two up on Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa)/Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) after six holes

Zach Johnson/Jason Dufner two down to Adam Scott (Australia)/Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) after five holes

Holders the U.S. led by 3-1/2 points to 2-1/2 after Thursday's opening fourball matches. (Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)