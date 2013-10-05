(Updates at end of day)

Oct 4 Latest scores in Friday's weather-delayed foursomes matches at the 10th Presidents Cup between the United States and the Internationals at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio before play was suspended for the day (U.S. pairs first):

Phil Mickelson/Keegan Bradley beat Jason Day (Australia)/Graham DeLaet (Canada) 4&3

Bill Haas/Hunter Mahan lost to Ernie Els (South Africa)/Brendon de Jonge (Zimbabwe) 4&3

Steve Stricker/Jordan Spieth three up on Branden Grace (South Africa)/Richard Sterne (South Africa) after 14 holes

Webb Simpson/Brandt Snedeker one down to Angel Cabrera (Argentina)/Marc Leishman (Australia) after 13 holes

Matt Kuchar/Tiger Woods three up on Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa)/Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) after 12 holes

Zach Johnson/Jason Dufner four down to Adam Scott (Australia)/Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) after 11 holes

Holders the U.S. led by 3-1/2 points to 2-1/2 after Thursday's opening fourball matches.