Oct 5 Latest scores in Saturday's fourball matches at the weather-hit Presidents Cup between the United States and the Internationals at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio (U.S. pairs first):

Overall score: United States 6-1/2 Internationals 5-1/2

Phil Mickelson/Keegan Bradley two up on Ernie Els (South Africa)/Brendon de Jonge (Zimbabwe) after 13 holes

Steve Stricker/Jordan Spieth one down to Jason Day (Australia)/Graham DeLaet (Canada) after 11 holes

Bill Haas/Webb Simpson three up on Angel Cabrera (Argentina)/Branden Grace (South Africa) after 10 holes

Brandt Snedeker/Hunter Mahan one up on Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa)/Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) after 10 holes

Matt Kuchar/Tiger Woods all square with Adam Scott (Australia)/Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) after nine holes

Holders the U.S. led by 6-1/2 points to 5-1/2 after the opening foursomes matches ended earlier on Saturday