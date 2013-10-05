(Updates with latest scores)

Oct 5 Latest scores in Saturday's fourball matches at the weather-hit Presidents Cup between the United States and the Internationals at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio (U.S. pairs first):

Overall score: United States 6-1/2 Internationals 5-1/2

Phil Mickelson/Keegan Bradley two up on Ernie Els (South Africa)/Brendon de Jonge (Zimbabwe) after 16 holes

Steve Stricker/Jordan Spieth all square with Jason Day (Australia)/Graham DeLaet (Canada) after 15 holes

Bill Haas/Webb Simpson four up on Angel Cabrera (Argentina)/Branden Grace (South Africa) after 14 holes

Brandt Snedeker/Hunter Mahan two up on Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa)/Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) after 13 holes

Matt Kuchar/Tiger Woods one down to Adam Scott (Australia)/Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) after 12 holes

Holders the U.S. led by 6-1/2 points to 5-1/2 after the opening foursomes matches ended earlier on Saturday. (Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)