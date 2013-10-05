(Updates with latest scores)

Oct 5 Latest scores in Saturday afternoon's foursomes matches at the weather-hit Presidents Cup between the United States and the Internationals at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio (U.S. pairs first):

Overall score: United States 11-1/2 Internationals 6-1/2

Jason Dufner/Zach Johnson beat Richard Sterne (South Africa)/Marc Leishman (Australia) 4&3

Phil Mickelson/Keegan Bradley all square with Jason Day (Australia)/Graham DeLaet (Canada) after 13 holes

Webb Simpson/Brandt Snedeker three down to Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa)/Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) after 12 holes

Bill Haas/Steve Stricker two up on Adam Scott (Australia)/Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) after 10 holes

Tiger Woods/Matt Kuchar two down to Ernie Els (South Africa)/Brendon de Jonge (Zimbabwe) after nine holes

Holders the U.S. led by 10-1/2 points to 6-1/2 after the delayed fourballs were completed earlier on Saturday. (Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)