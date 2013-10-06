(Updates with latest scores)

Oct 6 Latest scores in Sunday's concluding single matches at the weather-hit Presidents Cup between the United States and the Internationals at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio (U.S. pairs first):

Overall score: United States 14 Internationals 8

Hunter Mahan two up on Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) after 11 holes

Brandt Snedeker three down to Jason Day (Australia) after 10 holes

Jordan Spieth one up on Graham DeLaet (Canada) after nine holes

Steve Stricker all square with Ernie Els (South Africa) after nine holes

Jason Dufner two up on Brendon de Jonge (Zimbabwe) after eight holes

Bill Haas all square with Adam Scott (Australia) after seven holes

Zach Johnson two up on Branden Grace (South Africa) after six holes

Matt Kuchar two up on Marc Leishman (Australia) after five holes

Tiger Woods all square with Richard Sterne (South Africa) after five holes

Keegan Bradley one down to Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) after four holes

Webb Simpson one up on Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) after four holes

Phil Mickelson all square with Angel Cabrera (Argentina) after three holes

Holders the U.S. led by 14 points to eight after the delayed foursomes were completed earlier on Sunday. (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes)