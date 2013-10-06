(Updates with latest scores)

Oct 6 Latest scores in Sunday's concluding single matches at the weather-hit Presidents Cup between the United States and the Internationals at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio (U.S. pairs first):

Overall score: United States 15 Internationals 9

Hunter Mahan beat Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 3&2

Brandt Snedeker lost to Jason Day (Australia) 6&4

Jordan Spieth one up on Graham DeLaet (Canada) after 14 holes

Steve Stricker all square with Ernie Els (South Africa) after 13 holes

Jason Dufner three up on Brendon de Jonge (Zimbabwe) after 13 holes

Bill Haas one down to Adam Scott (Australia) after 12 holes

Zach Johnson one up on Branden Grace (South Africa) after 12 holes

Matt Kuchar one up on Marc Leishman (Australia) after 10 holes

Tiger Woods all square with Richard Sterne (South Africa) after 10 holes

Keegan Bradley all square with Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) after nine holes

Webb Simpson one up on Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) after eight holes

Phil Mickelson one up on Angel Cabrera (Argentina) after eight holes

Holders the U.S. led by 14 points to eight after the delayed foursomes were completed earlier on Sunday. (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes)