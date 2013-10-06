(Updates with latest scores)

Oct 6 Latest scores in Sunday's concluding single matches at the weather-hit Presidents Cup between the United States and the Internationals at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio (U.S. pairs first):

Overall score: United States 17 Internationals 11

Hunter Mahan beat Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 3&2

Brandt Snedeker lost to Jason Day (Australia) 6&4

Jordan Spieth lost to Graham DeLaet (Canada) one down

Steve Stricker one down to Ernie Els (South Africa) after 17 holes

Jason Dufner beat Brendon de Jonge (Zimbabwe) 4&3

Bill Haas lost to Adam Scott (Australia) 2&1

Zach Johnson beat Branden Grace (South Africa) 4&2

Matt Kuchar one down to Marc Leishman (Australia) after 15 holes

Tiger Woods all square with Richard Sterne (South Africa) after 14 holes

Keegan Bradley one up on Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) after 13 holes

Webb Simpson two up on Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) after 13 holes

Phil Mickelson all square with Angel Cabrera (Argentina) after 12 holes

Holders the U.S. led by 14 points to eight after the delayed foursomes were completed earlier on Sunday. (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes)