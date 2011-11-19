Golf-Players aim to stay fresh ahead of U.S. Open grind
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 12 Coming to relatively new Erin Hills, which is hosting its maiden major championship, gives the world's best golfers a taste of the unknown this week at the U.S. Open.
Nov 19 Singles matches on Sunday between Presidents Cup holders United States and the Internationals at Royal Melbourne Golf Club (U.S. names first):
Webb Simpson v Kim Kyung-tae (South Korea)
Dustin Johnson v Charl Schwartzel (South Africa)
Bubba Watson v Ryo Ishikawa (Japan)
Bill Haas v Geoff Ogilvy (Australia)
Hunter Mahan v Jason Day (Australia)
Nick Watney v KJ Choi (South Korea)
Phil Mickelson v Adam Scott (Australia)
Matt Kuchar v Retief Goosen (South Africa)
Jim Furyk v Ernie Els (South Africa)
David Toms v Robert Allenby (Australia)
Tiger Woods v Aaron Baddeley (Australia)
Steve Stricker v YE Yang (South Korea)
(Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Alastair Himmer)
ERIN HILLS, Wisconsin, June 12 Englishman Chris Wood earned the last full exemption into the 156-man field at the U.S. Open starting on Thursday at Erin Hills by moving into the top 60 in the world golf rankings, officials said on Monday.