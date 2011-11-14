MELBOURNE Nov 14 Steve Stricker has
declared himself fit for an American tilt at a fourth straight
Presidents Cup this week, having shrugged off a neck injury that
has kept him out since September.
Stricker has not played competitively since the Tour
Championship in Atlanta ahead of his fourth appearance in the
biennial tournament which starts Thursday.
"I feel good, tired from the travel probably more than
anything," the 44-year-old told reporters after a practice round
at Royal Melbourne Golf Club on Monday.
"But my body feels good, my neck is really a non-issue. I've
been doing some at-home treatments with a traction device and
had a cortisone shot maybe about five weeks ago.
"You work all year long to try to make the team and get on
the team and the last thing you want to do is get injured and
not be able to play."
Stricker's partnership with Tiger Woods was instrumental in
condemning the Internationals to their third straight loss at
the last edition in San Francisco in 2009.
Stricker was among several U.S. team members coming to grips
with the challenging 6,937-metre layout's slick greens and raft
of short part-fours in sunny conditions on Monday.
Hunter Mahan, the only other American injury concern after
he pulled out of the Australian Open with a shoulder injury, had
a hit on the driving range and was expected to play.
"It's not an overly long course. It plays longer though at
times because you can't hit a lot of drivers," Stricker said of
the Royal Melbourne course in Melbourne's famed "sandbelt".
"It's great, it's probably one of the best courses I've
played really."
Internationals captain Greg Norman praised Royal Melbourne's
newly resurfaced fairways and greens after years of drought laid
waste to the course.
"It's a huge advantage -- especially now that Royal
Melbourne has gone through the changes and getting the Sutton's
mix (grass) back on the greens," Norman, who has selected five
local players, told Australia's AAP news agency.
"Sutton's mix is just super quick, firm greens to putt on.
There's no question about it, local knowledge comes into play."
