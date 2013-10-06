DUBLIN, Ohio Oct 6 Player performances and reactions from the United States team at the 2013 Presidents Cup at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

TIGER WOODS

Won four of his five matches, the most of any player from either team, and fittingly won the decisive point to clinch the trophy when he beat Richard Sterne in Sunday's singles.

"It was a team effort this whole week. We really played well and gave ourselves a really nice lead going into the singles."

MATT KUCHAR

With his consistent ball-striking proved to be an effective partner for Woods in the foursomes and fourballs, although the pair lost their final pairs match to Ernie Els and Brendon de Jonge. His defeat to Marc Leishman in the singles ended the tournament on a slightly sour note though for the Floridian.

"I think I may relax him a little bit out there," said Kuchar of his influence on Woods.

STEVE STRICKER

The dependable Stricker took the solitary American rookie Jordan Spieth under his wing and the pair won their first two matches together while the 46-year-old also enjoyed a foursomes win with Bill Haas. Lost his singles match to an inspired Ernie Els but his three points this week were crucial for the U.S. After failing to make a point in the U.S's Ryder Cup defeat last year, this was a good bounce-back for Stricker.

"Last year still stings. If you ask the guys that were on that team last year, I guarantee every one of them would think that last year at the Ryder Cup still hurts a bit. So I think it's important that we came here and got a win. Moving forward in the right direction to try to win the Ryder Cup next year."

ZACH JOHNSON

Johnson's involvement in the Presidents Cup was at risk after he picked up a nasty stomach bug in the days before the tournament but his three points, including a key singles win over Branden Grace on Sunday, were vital for the Americans. His highlight was his spectacular 115-foot wedge shot into the hole to secure a win in the foursomes with Jason Dufner late on Saturday night that helped shift the momentum firmly to the U.S.

"Definitely luck. You make a shot from that distance, it's luck, but you know, we were teasing the hole a few times, so one fell in," said Johnson of his winning shot on Saturday.

JASON DUFNER

The PGA Championship winner made up a useful pairing with Johnson in the doubles format and the floppy-haired Dufner picked up his third point of the week with a well-earned 4&3 victory over Brendon de Jonge.

"For us to be down a couple holes, and then to come back and actually close the match out before darkness suspended play, I think is pretty key," Dufner said of his Saturday foursomes win with Johnson ... hopefully it fired up the guys. It seemed like it turned some of the matches."

WEBB SIMPSON

Had mixed fortunes with Bill Haas in doubles play and halved his singles match with Louis Oosthuizen but led for 16 of 17 holes before conceding the final hole to the South African. As the Cup had already been decided, they were allowed to halve the match at the 18th.

"I don't have the best record at the Memorial (tournament held at Muirfield Village) but coming here, I knew it was going to be a great week no matter what."

BILL HAAS

Not a spectacular week for Haas, whose father Jay was an assistant captain to Fred Couples, but his two-and-a-half points in the doubles were a useful contribution even if Masters champion Adam Scott was too much for him in the singles.

"I love being a part of these teams, it was my second one. It was fantastic. It's one of the few times that I'm treated as a peer by my dad in a sense and not his son. He treats me as another player of the team and I really enjoy it."

KEEGAN BRADLEY

The pair of Bradley and Phil Mickelson bounced back from a first round defeat to pick up two-and-a-half points in their next three doubles contests but Bradley lost out to South African Charl Schwartzel in the singles.

"There's no I'm sorries or any of that nonsense. We are just going to make the shot or get it up-and-down," he said of his pairing with Mickelson.

"We seemed to feed off each other. I love showing off in front of him and I think he likes showing off in front of me. It's a lot of fun."

PHIL MICKELSON

His defeat to Angel Cabrera in the singles came after the tournament was won by the U.S. with Mickelson bogeying the last two holes. Picked up two-and-a-half points with Bradley in the doubles though without ever really hitting his spectacular best.

"Over the course of my career, these weeks become some of the most special weeks of the year and of my career. They are weeks that we look back on fondly. They are where friendships form that last a lifetime."

BRANDT SNEDEKER

Lost his first two doubles matches but victories with Hunter Mahan and then Simpson over key South African pair Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel were crucial wins that sent the U.S. on the road to victory. Was comprehensively beaten by Jason Day 6&4 in the singles.

Of the key win he said: "Every time we thought we got some momentum going they would make a birdie putt on us or do something pretty spectacular. It was nice to hang in there and hit some quality shots."

JORDAN SPIETH

Was a captain's selection for the U.S. team after a fantastic season in which he won PGA Tour Rookie of the Year honours. Picked up two points through wins with Steve Stricker in the first and second round. Was beaten by an inspired Graham DeLaet in the singles.

"Having Steve as my partner the first couple matches, we were able to get out there and get a couple wins, which settled me down for the rest of the week. All in all, on and off the course, it was definitely more than I ever could have dreamed of."

HUNTER MAHAN

A solid contribution with two points, including a big win over Schwartzel and Oosthuizen with Snedeker in the third round fourball and a key singles triumph 3&2 over Hideki Matsuyama.

"These are long, tough days. They are tough on everybody, and conserving your energy and making sure you use it wisely is extremely important." (Compiled by Simon Evans; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)