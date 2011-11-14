By Ian Ransom
MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Nov 14 A third-place finish at
the Australian Open has given Tiger Woods a timely boost before
this week's Presidents Cup and gone some way to validating
United States captain Fred Couples's decision to pick the fallen
former world number one.
The 14-times major winner will continue to search for his
old form in front of a bumper crowd at Royal Melbourne Golf Club
after a tumultuous period blighted by injuries and personal
problems.
International team captain Greg Norman has demanded his
players shelve tour friendships and seek to emulate the killer
instinct Woods showed in his pomp.
"Tiger is very much that way when he walks on there. He
kinds of says, 'I'm here to beat you'," said Norman, who has
questioned Woods's selection and ability to win another major in
the lead-up to Melbourne.
"That resonates all the way through. I was the same way. You
walk into the locker room at the start of a round. 'I'm here but
don't mess with me today.
"'I want to go to the first tee and beat you'."
Woods has proved a major Presidents Cup headache Norman, who
stood powerless as the American won his matches 5-0 in a
dominant 2009 win at the last edition in San Francisco.
Norman has called on the local crowds to be his team's
"extra" team member and dismissed the idea that he and Couples
might seek to avoid a match-up between Woods and Australian Adam
Scott.
CADDY TROUBLE
Such a clash would bring Scott's caddy Steve Williams in
uncomfortable proximity to Woods following controversy over the
New Zealander's racist remark about his former employer at an
annual caddy awards dinner.
Williams, who carried Woods's bag for 13 years before being
fired in July, apologised personally to the American last week,
while Woods said he wanted to move on from the incident.
"If it happens, it happens," said Norman, who will pick his
team's match-ups alternately with Couples.
"It is not going to be premeditated ... I talked to Adam
(Scott) about it. I asked him if it worked out that way, did he
have a problem with it. He said, 'Not at all. I'll play him and
win a point for you.'
"It can fall out that way. He might end up playing with him
every day. Who knows? I'd expect them to meet some time from
Thursday onwards."
Norman is banking on home advantage to end American
domination of the Presidents Cup, taking Australians Robert
Allenby and Aaron Baddeley as his captain's picks.
Norman said he was inspired by his compatriots' solid
showing at the U.S. Masters in April where Scott and Jason Day
finished joint second and Geoff Ogilvy joint third.
"On my phone I have a photograph of the four Aussies on the
leader board (at Augusta)," he said.
"They slotted Tiger Woods in there just to mess it up. They
had Tiger just above Geoff Ogilvy. I was ticked off. I wanted
them to drop Tiger's name down one. That's how proud I was."
