Chris Stroud took a one-stroke lead after the third round at the Puerto Rico Open on Saturday, declaring it was time to win a PGA Tour event.
Stroud, winless in 276 starts on tour, has come close with a playoff loss in Hartford in 2013, but has never lifted a trophy.
Despite career earnings of nearly $10 million, he is far from satisfied.
“I feel like I’m way overdue,” the 35-year-old Texan told Golf Channel after making birdie at the par-five 18th for a five-under-par 67 at Coco Beach.
“At this point I’ve got experience on my side. I was very calm today. Nothing really freaks me out.”
Stroud, at 15-under 201, heads fellow Americans D.A. Points (69) and Bill Lunde (69) by one stroke, with six others two strokes behind.
With such a tightly-bunched leaderboard, Stroud knows he will need to attack on Sunday to have a chance of winning.
“I’m going to try to get to 20-under or more,” he said. “With these conditions you’ve got to make a lot of birdies. It’s not one of those golf courses you can sit around and make pars.”
(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Gene Cherry)
