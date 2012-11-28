Nov 28 A ban on players anchoring long putters, to come into force from January 2016, has been proposed by the Royal and Ancient (R&A) and the United States Golf Association (USGA).

"The proposed Rule 14-1b, which follows an extensive review by The R&A and the USGA, would prohibit strokes made with the club or a hand gripping the club held directly against the player's body, or with a forearm held against the body to establish an anchor point that indirectly anchors the club," the two bodies said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The proposed new rule would not alter current equipment rules and would allow the continued use of all conforming golf clubs, including belly-length and long putters, provided such clubs are not anchored during a stroke."

The R&A and USGA said they would consider comments from the golfing community before making a final decision on the proposed change.

(Writing By Alison Wildey, editing by Ed Osmond; Editing by)