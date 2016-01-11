Jan 11 (Infostrada Sports) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 12.14 2. (2) Jason Day (Australia) 10.74 3. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 10.31 4. (4) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 7.62 5. (6) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 7.12 6. (5) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 7.11 7. (7) Justin Rose (Britain) 6.80 8. (8) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 6.06 9. (9) Jim Furyk (U.S.) 5.37 10. (10) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 5.15 11. (11) Adam Scott (Australia) 4.49 12. (13) Zach Johnson (U.S.) 4.34 13. (12) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 4.27 14. (16) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 4.21 15. (14) Branden Grace (South Africa) 4.18 16. (17) Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 4.02 17. (15) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 3.88 18. (18) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 3.84 19. (19) Danny Willett (Britain) 3.73 20. (20) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 3.53 21. (21) Shane Lowry (Ireland) 3.43 22. (22) Paul Casey (Britain) 3.37 23. (23) Kevin Na (U.S.) 3.36 24. (24) J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 3.27 25. (26) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 3.24 26. (25) Marc Leishman (Australia) 3.24 27. (27) Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 3.14 28. (28) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 3.09 29. (29) An Byeong-Hun (South Korea) 3.06 30. (30) Russell Knox (Britain) 3.02