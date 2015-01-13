Jan 13 (Infostrada Sports) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 10.73 2. (2) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 7.87 3. (3) Adam Scott (Australia) 7.41 4. (4) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 7.21 5. (5) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 6.47 6. (6) Justin Rose (Britain) 6.44 7. (7) Jim Furyk (U.S.) 6.39 8. (8) Jason Day (Australia) 5.78 9. (9) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 5.59 10. (10) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.31 11. (11) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 4.95 12. (12) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 4.73 13. (13) Billy Horschel (U.S.) 4.38 14. (23) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 4.29 15. (16) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 4.28 16. (14) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 4.21 17. (21) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 4.11 18. (15) Graeme McDowell (Britain) 3.99 19. (17) Victor Dubuisson (France) 3.91 20. (19) Zach Johnson (U.S.) 3.82 21. (18) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 3.79 22. (20) Chris Kirk (U.S.) 3.74 23. (22) Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 3.54 24. (24) Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 3.31 25. (25) Kevin Na (U.S.) 3.31 26. (31) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 3.26 27. (26) Ian Poulter (Britain) 3.19 28. (27) Lee Westwood (Britain) 3.18 29. (30) Ryan Moore (U.S.) 3.11 30. (28) Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 3.06