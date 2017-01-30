Jan 30 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Jason Day (Australia) 10.16 2. (2) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.45 3. (3) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 9.01 4. (4) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.48 5. (6) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 7.82 6. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 7.82 7. (7) Adam Scott (Australia) 6.08 8. (8) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.67 9. (9) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 5.31 10. (10) Alexander Noren (Sweden) 5.27 11. (13) Justin Rose (Britain) 4.89 12. (11) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 4.79 13. (12) Danny Willett (Britain) 4.72 14. (14) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 4.49 15. (15) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 4.46 16. (16) Paul Casey (Britain) 4.33 17. (17) Branden Grace (South Africa) 4.18 18. (18) Russell Knox (Britain) 4.11 19. (19) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 3.96 20. (22) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 3.87 21. (20) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 3.83 22. (21) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 3.81 23. (23) Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 3.66 24. (24) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 3.58 25. (26) Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 3.47 26. (28) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 3.43 27. (25) Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 3.43 28. (30) Ryan Moore (U.S.) 3.30 29. (27) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 3.27 30. (32) Francesco Molinari (Italy) 3.22