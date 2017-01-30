Golfer Tiger Woods arrested in Florida on DUI charge
May 29 Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Jason Day (Australia) 10.16 2. (2) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.45 3. (3) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 9.01 4. (4) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.48 5. (6) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 7.82 6. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 7.82 7. (7) Adam Scott (Australia) 6.08 8. (8) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.67 9. (9) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 5.31 10. (10) Alexander Noren (Sweden) 5.27 11. (13) Justin Rose (Britain) 4.89 12. (11) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 4.79 13. (12) Danny Willett (Britain) 4.72 14. (14) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 4.49 15. (15) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 4.46 16. (16) Paul Casey (Britain) 4.33 17. (17) Branden Grace (South Africa) 4.18 18. (18) Russell Knox (Britain) 4.11 19. (19) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 3.96 20. (22) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 3.87 21. (20) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 3.83 22. (21) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 3.81 23. (23) Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 3.66 24. (24) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 3.58 25. (26) Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 3.47 26. (28) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 3.43 27. (25) Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 3.43 28. (30) Ryan Moore (U.S.) 3.30 29. (27) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 3.27 30. (32) Francesco Molinari (Italy) 3.22
VIRGINIA WATER, England, May 29 British Open title holder Henrik Stenson believes new BMW PGA Championship winner Alexander Noren has all the credentials to become the second Swede to triumph in a men's major.