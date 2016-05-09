Golf-McIlroy to undergo test on troublesome back
May 12 World number two Rory McIlroy will have an MRI test on his troublesome back in Belfast on Monday in an effort to identify the cause of his discomfort, he said on Friday.
May 9 (Infostrada Sports) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Jason Day (Australia) 11.90 2. (2) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 11.08 3. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.06 4. (4) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 8.10 5. (5) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 7.69 6. (6) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 7.34 7. (7) Adam Scott (Australia) 6.92 8. (8) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 6.69 9. (9) Danny Willett (Britain) 6.22 10. (10) Justin Rose (Britain) 6.03 11. (11) Branden Grace (South Africa) 5.37 12. (12) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 5.21 13. (13) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 4.97 14. (14) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 4.55 15. (15) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 4.20 16. (16) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 4.11 17. (20) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 4.08 18. (17) Zach Johnson (U.S.) 4.00 19. (19) J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 3.83 20. (18) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 3.79 21. (21) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 3.71 22. (22) Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 3.53 23. (23) Paul Casey (Britain) 3.48 24. (24) An Byeong-Hun (South Korea) 3.43 25. (25) Jim Furyk (U.S.) 3.32 26. (26) Kevin Na (U.S.) 3.16 27. (27) Bill Haas (U.S.) 3.13 28. (28) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 3.11 29. (30) Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 3.10 30. (29) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 3.10
May 12 World number two Rory McIlroy will have an MRI test on his troublesome back in Belfast on Monday in an effort to identify the cause of his discomfort, he said on Friday.
May 12 (Gracenote) - Latest leaderboard in the second round from the European Tour Portuguese Open at the par-73 course on Friday in Portimao holes played rounds -16 Matt Wallace (Britain) 12 63 -11 Sebastian Heisele (Germany) 12 64 -9 Erik Van Rooyen (South Africa) 12 68 Jamie Rutherford (Britain) 6 67 Ashley Cheste