REFILE-Golf-Scott not ready to fade into golfing sunset
May 8 Adam Scott is confident his best days are still ahead, even though almost three years have passed since he enjoyed a short reign as world number one.
June 1 (Infostrada Sports) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 12.99 2. (2) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 9.06 3. (4) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 6.88 4. (3) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 6.78 5. (5) Jim Furyk (U.S.) 6.73 6. (6) Justin Rose (Britain) 6.15 7. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.94 8. (10) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 5.91 9. (7) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 5.90 10. (8) Jason Day (Australia) 5.89 11. (12) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 5.38 12. (11) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.19 13. (13) J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 4.94 14. (14) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 4.38 15. (15) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 4.28 16. (17) Chris Kirk (U.S.) 4.11 17. (16) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 4.09 18. (18) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 4.05 19. (19) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 3.99 20. (20) Billy Horschel (U.S.) 3.78 21. (21) Kevin Na (U.S.) 3.53 22. (22) Bill Haas (U.S.) 3.47 23. (23) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 3.43 24. (25) Zach Johnson (U.S.) 3.36 25. (24) Ian Poulter (Britain) 3.22 26. (29) Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 3.17 27. (26) Lee Westwood (Britain) 3.16 28. (28) Gary Woodland (U.S.) 3.15 29. (27) Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 3.15 30. (32) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 3.13
May 8 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 13.29 2. (2) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 8.58 3. (3) Jason Day (Australia) 7.78 4. (4) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 7.74 5. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 7.39 6. (7) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 7.23 7. (6) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 7.21 8. (8) Justin Rose (Britain) 5.56 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.43 10. (10) Justin Thomas (