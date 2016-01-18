UPDATE 1-Golf-Oosthuizen, Stanley lead Players as big names tread water
* Defending champion Day seven behind (Updates to end of round)
Jan 18 (Infostrada Sports) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 11.97 2. (2) Jason Day (Australia) 10.56 3. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 10.33 4. (4) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 7.47 5. (6) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 7.13 6. (5) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 6.99 7. (7) Justin Rose (Britain) 6.68 8. (8) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 5.96 9. (9) Jim Furyk (U.S.) 5.24 10. (10) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 5.10 11. (12) Zach Johnson (U.S.) 4.39 12. (11) Adam Scott (Australia) 4.30 13. (13) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 4.26 14. (16) Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 4.18 15. (14) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 4.14 16. (15) Branden Grace (South Africa) 4.13 17. (17) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 3.81 18. (18) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 3.77 19. (19) Danny Willett (Britain) 3.68 20. (20) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 3.51 21. (21) Shane Lowry (Ireland) 3.43 22. (22) Paul Casey (Britain) 3.38 23. (23) Kevin Na (U.S.) 3.34 24. (34) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 3.33 25. (25) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 3.23 26. (24) J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 3.21 27. (26) Marc Leishman (Australia) 3.17 28. (27) Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 3.10 29. (29) An Byeong-Hun (South Korea) 3.03 30. (28) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 3.02
