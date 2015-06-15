June 15 (Infostrada Sports) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 12.92 2. (2) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 9.28 3. (3) Jim Furyk (U.S.) 6.80 4. (4) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 6.77 5. (6) Justin Rose (Britain) 6.65 6. (5) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 6.52 7. (7) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 5.85 8. (9) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 5.81 9. (8) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.78 10. (10) Jason Day (Australia) 5.65 11. (11) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 5.22 12. (12) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.05 13. (13) J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 4.85 14. (14) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 4.46 15. (15) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 4.19 16. (16) Chris Kirk (U.S.) 4.05 17. (19) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 4.00 18. (17) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 3.95 19. (18) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 3.95 20. (20) Billy Horschel (U.S.) 3.91 21. (23) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 3.52 22. (21) Kevin Na (U.S.) 3.50 23. (22) Bill Haas (U.S.) 3.41 24. (25) Ian Poulter (Britain) 3.23 25. (24) Zach Johnson (U.S.) 3.20 26. (26) Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 3.18 27. (31) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 3.07 28. (27) Lee Westwood (Britain) 3.06 29. (28) Gary Woodland (U.S.) 3.05 30. (30) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 3.03