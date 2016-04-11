April 11 (Infostrada Sports) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Jason Day (Australia) 12.52 2. (2) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 11.78 3. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.41 4. (4) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 8.48 5. (5) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 7.75 6. (6) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 7.70 7. (7) Adam Scott (Australia) 7.15 8. (8) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 6.89 9. (12) Danny Willett (Britain) 6.46 10. (9) Justin Rose (Britain) 6.06 11. (10) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 4.99 12. (11) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 4.89 13. (14) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 4.75 14. (13) Branden Grace (South Africa) 4.53 15. (17) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 4.32 16. (15) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 4.31 17. (16) Zach Johnson (U.S.) 4.11 18. (19) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 4.07 19. (18) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 3.98 20. (20) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 3.88 21. (23) J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 3.81 22. (21) Jim Furyk (U.S.) 3.77 23. (22) Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 3.75 24. (25) Paul Casey (Britain) 3.66 25. (24) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 3.36 26. (26) An Byeong-Hun (South Korea) 3.18 27. (29) Bill Haas (U.S.) 3.18 28. (28) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 3.17 29. (33) Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 3.16 30. (27) Kevin Na (U.S.) 3.10