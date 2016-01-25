Golf-McIlroy to undergo test on troublesome back
May 12 World number two Rory McIlroy will have an MRI test on his troublesome back in Belfast on Monday in an effort to identify the cause of his discomfort, he said on Friday.
Jan 25 (Infostrada Sports) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 11.97 2. (2) Jason Day (Australia) 10.38 3. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 10.30 4. (6) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 7.87 5. (4) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 7.48 6. (5) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 7.38 7. (7) Justin Rose (Britain) 6.56 8. (8) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 5.85 9. (9) Jim Furyk (U.S.) 5.11 10. (10) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 5.05 11. (16) Branden Grace (South Africa) 4.26 12. (13) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 4.26 13. (11) Zach Johnson (U.S.) 4.24 14. (12) Adam Scott (Australia) 4.22 15. (14) Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 4.14 16. (15) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 4.08 17. (17) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 3.74 18. (18) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 3.71 19. (19) Danny Willett (Britain) 3.63 20. (23) Kevin Na (U.S.) 3.48 21. (21) Shane Lowry (Ireland) 3.44 22. (20) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 3.42 23. (22) Paul Casey (Britain) 3.33 24. (24) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 3.28 25. (26) J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 3.21 26. (29) An Byeong-Hun (South Korea) 3.17 27. (25) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 3.16 28. (27) Marc Leishman (Australia) 3.12 29. (28) Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 3.08 30. (30) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 3.02
May 12 (Gracenote) - Latest leaderboard in the second round from the European Tour Portuguese Open at the par-73 course on Friday in Portimao holes played rounds -16 Matt Wallace (Britain) 12 63 -11 Sebastian Heisele (Germany) 12 64 -9 Erik Van Rooyen (South Africa) 12 68 Jamie Rutherford (Britain) 6 67 Ashley Cheste