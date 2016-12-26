Dec 26 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. Jason Day (Australia) 10.91 2. Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.83 3. Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 9.53 4. Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.69 5. Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.04 6. Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 7.49 7. Adam Scott (Australia) 6.55 8. Patrick Reed (U.S.) 5.40 9. Alexander Noren (Sweden) 5.35 10. Bubba Watson (U.S.) 5.19 11. Danny Willett (Britain) 5.09 12. Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 4.97 13. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 4.73 14. Paul Casey (Britain) 4.70 15. Justin Rose (Britain) 4.44 16. Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 4.33 17. Branden Grace (South Africa) 4.31 18. Russell Knox (Britain) 4.16 19. Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 4.10 20. Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 4.10 21. Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 3.99 22. Justin Thomas (U.S.) 3.97 23. Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 3.67 24. Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 3.67 25. Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 3.61 26. Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 3.59 27. Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 3.50 28. Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 3.45 29. J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 3.39 30. Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 3.38