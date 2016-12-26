Golfer Tiger Woods arrested in Florida on DUI charge
May 29 Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.
Dec 26 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. Jason Day (Australia) 10.91 2. Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.83 3. Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 9.53 4. Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.69 5. Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.04 6. Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 7.49 7. Adam Scott (Australia) 6.55 8. Patrick Reed (U.S.) 5.40 9. Alexander Noren (Sweden) 5.35 10. Bubba Watson (U.S.) 5.19 11. Danny Willett (Britain) 5.09 12. Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 4.97 13. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 4.73 14. Paul Casey (Britain) 4.70 15. Justin Rose (Britain) 4.44 16. Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 4.33 17. Branden Grace (South Africa) 4.31 18. Russell Knox (Britain) 4.16 19. Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 4.10 20. Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 4.10 21. Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 3.99 22. Justin Thomas (U.S.) 3.97 23. Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 3.67 24. Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 3.67 25. Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 3.61 26. Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 3.59 27. Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 3.50 28. Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 3.45 29. J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 3.39 30. Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 3.38
VIRGINIA WATER, England, May 29 British Open title holder Henrik Stenson believes new BMW PGA Championship winner Alexander Noren has all the credentials to become the second Swede to triumph in a men's major.