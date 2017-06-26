June 26 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 12.61 2. (2) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 8.14 3. (6) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 7.74 4. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 7.72 5. (4) Jason Day (Australia) 7.28 6. (5) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 7.19 7. (7) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 6.74 8. (8) Alexander Noren (Sweden) 6.24 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.79 10. (10) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 5.60 11. (11) Jon Rahm (Spain) 5.34 12. (12) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.25 13. (13) Justin Rose (Britain) 5.16 14. (14) Adam Scott (Australia) 4.96 15. (16) Paul Casey (Britain) 4.30 16. (15) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 4.12 17. (17) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 4.08 18. (28) Daniel Berger (U.S.) 4.00 19. (18) Francesco Molinari (Italy) 3.99 20. (19) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 3.96 21. (21) Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 3.86 22. (20) Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 3.82 23. (22) Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 3.73 24. (23) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 3.71 25. (24) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 3.71 26. (25) Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 3.52 27. (27) Brian Harman (U.S.) 3.47 28. (26) Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 3.44 29. (30) Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 3.42 30. (29) Kim Si Woo (South Korea) 3.39