Golf-Ryu projected to become world number one after Arkansas win
June 25 (The Sports Xchange) - Ryu So-Yeon of South Korea shot a two-under-par 69 to win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday at Rogers, Arkansas.
June 26 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 12.61 2. (2) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 8.14 3. (6) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 7.74 4. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 7.72 5. (4) Jason Day (Australia) 7.28 6. (5) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 7.19 7. (7) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 6.74 8. (8) Alexander Noren (Sweden) 6.24 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.79 10. (10) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 5.60 11. (11) Jon Rahm (Spain) 5.34 12. (12) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.25 13. (13) Justin Rose (Britain) 5.16 14. (14) Adam Scott (Australia) 4.96 15. (16) Paul Casey (Britain) 4.30 16. (15) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 4.12 17. (17) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 4.08 18. (28) Daniel Berger (U.S.) 4.00 19. (18) Francesco Molinari (Italy) 3.99 20. (19) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 3.96 21. (21) Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 3.86 22. (20) Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 3.82 23. (22) Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 3.73 24. (23) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 3.71 25. (24) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 3.71 26. (25) Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 3.52 27. (27) Brian Harman (U.S.) 3.47 28. (26) Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 3.44 29. (30) Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 3.42 30. (29) Kim Si Woo (South Korea) 3.39
