REFILE-Golf-Scott not ready to fade into golfing sunset
May 8 Adam Scott is confident his best days are still ahead, even though almost three years have passed since he enjoyed a short reign as world number one.
May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 12.69 2. (2) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.96 3. (3) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 7.21 4. (4) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 7.09 5. (5) Jim Furyk (U.S.) 6.90 6. (6) Justin Rose (Britain) 6.32 7. (10) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 6.31 8. (7) Jason Day (Australia) 6.26 9. (13) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 6.13 10. (8) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 5.98 11. (9) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.62 12. (11) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 5.22 13. (12) J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 5.05 14. (14) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 4.53 15. (15) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 4.46 16. (16) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 4.27 17. (17) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 4.24 18. (18) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 4.08 19. (19) Billy Horschel (U.S.) 3.94 20. (25) Bill Haas (U.S.) 3.64 21. (22) Kevin Na (U.S.) 3.62 22. (20) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 3.52 23. (26) Chris Kirk (U.S.) 3.36 24. (21) Victor Dubuisson (France) 3.36 25. (27) Zach Johnson (U.S.) 3.32 26. (23) Lee Westwood (Britain) 3.28 27. (24) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 3.27 28. (33) Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 3.23 29. (28) Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 3.20 30. (30) Ian Poulter (Britain) 3.14
May 8 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 13.29 2. (2) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 8.58 3. (3) Jason Day (Australia) 7.78 4. (4) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 7.74 5. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 7.39 6. (7) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 7.23 7. (6) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 7.21 8. (8) Justin Rose (Britain) 5.56 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.43 10. (10) Justin Thomas (