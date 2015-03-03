March 3 (Infostrada Sports) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 11.266 2. (2) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 7.208 3. (3) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 7.046 4. (4) Jason Day (Australia) 6.755 5. (5) Adam Scott (Australia) 6.650 6. (7) Jim Furyk (U.S.) 6.010 7. (6) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 6.000 8. (8) Justin Rose (Britain) 5.753 9. (9) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 5.573 10. (10) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 4.869 11. (12) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 4.809 12. (11) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 4.786 13. (13) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 4.767 14. (14) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 4.366 15. (16) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 4.199 16. (15) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 4.165 17. (17) Victor Dubuisson (France) 3.847 18. (18) Billy Horschel (U.S.) 3.824 19. (20) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 3.732 20. (19) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 3.662 21. (21) Graeme McDowell (Britain) 3.564 22. (22) Chris Kirk (U.S.) 3.421 23. (26) Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 3.383 24. (23) Zach Johnson (U.S.) 3.381 25. (24) Bill Haas (U.S.) 3.219 26. (25) Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 3.187 27. (27) Lee Westwood (Britain) 3.133 28. (36) Ian Poulter (Britain) 3.118 29. (28) Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 3.109 30. (30) Kevin Na (U.S.) 3.088