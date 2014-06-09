Golf-Chappell finally wins on PGA Tour in 180th career start
April 23 Kevin Chappell birdied the final hole on Sunday for his first victory on the PGA Tour, by one stroke over fellow American Brooks Koepka at the Texas Open.
June 9 (Infostrada Sports) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Adam Scott (Australia) 9.06 2. (2) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 7.72 3. (3) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 7.37 4. (4) Tiger Woods (U.S.) 7.26 5. (5) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 6.96 6. (6) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 6.90 7. (7) Jason Day (Australia) 6.35 8. (8) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 6.10 9. (9) Justin Rose (Britain) 5.84 10. (10) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 5.84 11. (11) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 5.45 12. (12) Jim Furyk (U.S.) 5.36 13. (13) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 5.18 14. (14) Zach Johnson (U.S.) 5.08 15. (15) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 4.74 16. (16) Jason Dufner (U.S.) 4.34 17. (17) Steve Stricker (U.S.) 4.29 18. (18) Luke Donald (Britain) 4.26 19. (19) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 4.17 20. (20) Victor Dubuisson (France) 4.17 21. (21) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 4.13 22. (22) Graeme McDowell (Britain) 4.11 23. (23) Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 3.86 24. (24) Ian Poulter (Britain) 3.84 25. (25) Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 3.75 26. (26) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 3.74 27. (27) Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 3.74 28. (28) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 3.67 29. (30) Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 3.58 30. (29) Lee Westwood (Britain) 3.58
April 23 Austrian Bernd Wiesberger survived Tommy Fleetwood's spectacular late assault and pipped the Englishman in a dramatic playoff to win the Shenzhen International on Sunday.