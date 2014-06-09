June 9 (Infostrada Sports) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Adam Scott (Australia) 9.06 2. (2) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 7.72 3. (3) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 7.37 4. (4) Tiger Woods (U.S.) 7.26 5. (5) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 6.96 6. (6) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 6.90 7. (7) Jason Day (Australia) 6.35 8. (8) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 6.10 9. (9) Justin Rose (Britain) 5.84 10. (10) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 5.84 11. (11) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 5.45 12. (12) Jim Furyk (U.S.) 5.36 13. (13) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 5.18 14. (14) Zach Johnson (U.S.) 5.08 15. (15) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 4.74 16. (16) Jason Dufner (U.S.) 4.34 17. (17) Steve Stricker (U.S.) 4.29 18. (18) Luke Donald (Britain) 4.26 19. (19) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 4.17 20. (20) Victor Dubuisson (France) 4.17 21. (21) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 4.13 22. (22) Graeme McDowell (Britain) 4.11 23. (23) Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 3.86 24. (24) Ian Poulter (Britain) 3.84 25. (25) Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 3.75 26. (26) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 3.74 27. (27) Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 3.74 28. (28) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 3.67 29. (30) Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 3.58 30. (29) Lee Westwood (Britain) 3.58