REFILE-Golf-Scott not ready to fade into golfing sunset
May 8 Adam Scott is confident his best days are still ahead, even though almost three years have passed since he enjoyed a short reign as world number one.
July 6 (Infostrada Sports) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 12.70 2. (2) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 10.85 3. (3) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 7.34 4. (4) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 6.76 5. (5) Jim Furyk (U.S.) 6.54 6. (6) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 6.49 7. (7) Justin Rose (Britain) 6.48 8. (8) Jason Day (Australia) 5.68 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.66 10. (10) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 5.55 11. (11) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.25 12. (12) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 5.09 13. (13) J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 4.61 14. (14) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 4.39 15. (15) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 4.12 16. (18) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 3.92 17. (16) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 3.92 18. (21) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 3.91 19. (17) Chris Kirk (U.S.) 3.91 20. (19) Billy Horschel (U.S.) 3.89 21. (20) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 3.79 22. (22) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 3.50 23. (39) Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 3.43 24. (23) Paul Casey (Britain) 3.33 25. (26) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 3.26 26. (25) Bill Haas (U.S.) 3.26 27. (24) Kevin Na (U.S.) 3.24 28. (28) Ian Poulter (Britain) 3.20 29. (27) Zach Johnson (U.S.) 3.16 30. (30) Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 3.15
May 8 Adam Scott is confident his best days are still ahead, even though almost three years have passed since he enjoyed a short reign as world number one.
May 8 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 13.29 2. (2) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 8.58 3. (3) Jason Day (Australia) 7.78 4. (4) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 7.74 5. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 7.39 6. (7) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 7.23 7. (6) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 7.21 8. (8) Justin Rose (Britain) 5.56 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.43 10. (10) Justin Thomas (