Golf-Poulter reflects on big week after second place at Players
May 14 Finishing second rarely sits well with Ian Poulter but on Sunday the Englishman was in good spirits after his joint runner-up performance at The Players Championship.
Oct 17 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Jason Day (Australia) 12.84 2. (2) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 11.16 3. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 10.90 4. (4) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 9.09 5. (5) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.54 6. (6) Adam Scott (Australia) 6.98 7. (7) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 6.04 8. (8) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 5.91 9. (9) Danny Willett (Britain) 5.66 10. (10) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.52 11. (11) Justin Rose (Britain) 5.25 12. (12) Paul Casey (Britain) 5.24 13. (18) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 5.00 14. (13) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 4.96 15. (15) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 4.83 16. (14) Branden Grace (South Africa) 4.80 17. (16) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 4.75 18. (26) Alexander Noren (Sweden) 4.43 19. (17) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 4.42 20. (19) Russell Knox (Britain) 4.19 21. (20) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 4.02 22. (23) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 4.00 23. (21) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 3.99 24. (22) J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 3.94 25. (24) Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 3.69 26. (25) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 3.65 27. (27) Jim Furyk (U.S.) 3.53 28. (28) Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 3.52 29. (29) Zach Johnson (U.S.) 3.43 30. (32) Ryan Moore (U.S.) 3.37
May 14 South Korean Kim Si-woo became the youngest winner of The Players Championship on Sunday when he shot a final round three-under-par 69 to clinch a three-stroke victory at the TPC Stadium course in Ponte Vedra.