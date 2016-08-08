Golf-Poulter reflects on big week after second place at Players
May 14 Finishing second rarely sits well with Ian Poulter but on Sunday the Englishman was in good spirits after his joint runner-up performance at The Players Championship.
Aug 8 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Jason Day (Australia) 14.23 2. (2) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 11.20 3. (3) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 10.48 4. (4) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.05 5. (5) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 9.01 6. (6) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 6.77 7. (8) Adam Scott (Australia) 6.42 8. (7) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 6.40 9. (9) Danny Willett (Britain) 5.98 10. (10) Branden Grace (South Africa) 5.55 11. (11) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 5.47 12. (12) Justin Rose (Britain) 5.27 13. (13) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 5.17 14. (14) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 4.85 15. (17) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 4.53 16. (16) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 4.49 17. (15) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 4.48 18. (26) Russell Knox (Britain) 4.40 19. (18) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 4.38 20. (20) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 4.31 21. (19) J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 4.27 22. (21) Zach Johnson (U.S.) 3.98 23. (24) Jim Furyk (U.S.) 3.94 24. (22) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 3.73 25. (23) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 3.73 26. (25) Chris Wood (Britain) 3.50 27. (27) Scott Piercy (U.S.) 3.41 28. (29) Paul Casey (Britain) 3.38 29. (28) Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 3.34 30. (30) Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 3.30
May 14 South Korean Kim Si-woo became the youngest winner of The Players Championship on Sunday when he shot a final round three-under-par 69 to clinch a three-stroke victory at the TPC Stadium course in Ponte Vedra.