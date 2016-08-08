Aug 8 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Jason Day (Australia) 14.23 2. (2) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 11.20 3. (3) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 10.48 4. (4) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.05 5. (5) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 9.01 6. (6) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 6.77 7. (8) Adam Scott (Australia) 6.42 8. (7) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 6.40 9. (9) Danny Willett (Britain) 5.98 10. (10) Branden Grace (South Africa) 5.55 11. (11) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 5.47 12. (12) Justin Rose (Britain) 5.27 13. (13) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 5.17 14. (14) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 4.85 15. (17) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 4.53 16. (16) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 4.49 17. (15) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 4.48 18. (26) Russell Knox (Britain) 4.40 19. (18) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 4.38 20. (20) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 4.31 21. (19) J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 4.27 22. (21) Zach Johnson (U.S.) 3.98 23. (24) Jim Furyk (U.S.) 3.94 24. (22) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 3.73 25. (23) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 3.73 26. (25) Chris Wood (Britain) 3.50 27. (27) Scott Piercy (U.S.) 3.41 28. (29) Paul Casey (Britain) 3.38 29. (28) Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 3.34 30. (30) Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 3.30