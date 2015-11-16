Golf-Day wrestles with pressures in quest to get back on top
May 9 Defending Players champion Jason Day said on Tuesday that life at the top in golf was great, but the pressures and demands of the game could be "suffocating".
Nov 16 (Infostrada Sports) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 11.97 2. (2) Jason Day (Australia) 11.91 3. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 10.63 4. (4) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 7.79 5. (6) Justin Rose (Britain) 7.53 6. (7) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 7.48 7. (5) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 7.47 8. (8) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 6.65 9. (9) Jim Furyk (U.S.) 6.22 10. (10) Zach Johnson (U.S.) 4.81 11. (11) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 4.62 12. (12) Adam Scott (Australia) 4.44 13. (13) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 4.34 14. (17) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 4.29 15. (14) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 4.23 16. (15) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 4.16 17. (16) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 4.04 18. (18) Shane Lowry (Ireland) 3.87 19. (20) Branden Grace (South Africa) 3.81 20. (19) Kevin Na (U.S.) 3.76 21. (22) Danny Willett (Britain) 3.73 22. (21) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 3.71 23. (23) J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 3.62 24. (25) Paul Casey (Britain) 3.58 25. (24) Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 3.56 26. (26) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 3.40 27. (27) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 3.26 28. (32) Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 3.22 29. (31) Russell Knox (Britain) 3.21 30. (28) Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 3.11
May 8 (The Sports Xchange) - Retired Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo's bid to reach the U.S. Open golf championship ended in a local qualifier on Monday outside Dallas in Aledo, Texas.