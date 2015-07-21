Golf-Day wrestles with pressures in quest to get back on top
May 9 Defending Players champion Jason Day said on Tuesday that life at the top in golf was great, but the pressures and demands of the game could be "suffocating".
July 21 (Infostrada Sports) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 12.60 2. (2) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 11.66 3. (3) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 7.09 4. (4) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 6.60 5. (8) Justin Rose (Britain) 6.50 6. (5) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 6.44 7. (6) Jim Furyk (U.S.) 6.39 8. (7) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 6.24 9. (9) Jason Day (Australia) 6.14 10. (10) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 5.69 11. (11) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.31 12. (25) Zach Johnson (U.S.) 5.12 13. (17) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 5.06 14. (12) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 4.90 15. (14) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 4.40 16. (13) J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 4.39 17. (15) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 4.26 18. (16) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 4.10 19. (19) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 3.96 20. (20) Billy Horschel (U.S.) 3.84 21. (18) Chris Kirk (U.S.) 3.80 22. (21) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 3.78 23. (22) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 3.71 24. (23) Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 3.37 25. (24) Paul Casey (Britain) 3.27 26. (29) Branden Grace (South Africa) 3.24 27. (61) Marc Leishman (Australia) 3.18 28. (26) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 3.18 29. (27) Bill Haas (U.S.) 3.15 30. (28) Kevin Na (U.S.) 3.11
May 8 (The Sports Xchange) - Retired Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo's bid to reach the U.S. Open golf championship ended in a local qualifier on Monday outside Dallas in Aledo, Texas.