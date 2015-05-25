UPDATE 1-Golf-Smith and Blixt win Zurich Classic at fourth playoff hole
* Blixt says 'sky is the limit' for Smith (Adds quotes, details)
May 25 (Infostrada Sports) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 13.16 2. (2) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 9.12 3. (3) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 6.92 4. (4) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 6.85 5. (5) Jim Furyk (U.S.) 6.69 6. (6) Justin Rose (Britain) 6.14 7. (8) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 6.13 8. (7) Jason Day (Australia) 6.02 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.97 10. (10) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 5.82 11. (11) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.19 12. (12) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 5.07 13. (13) J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 4.98 14. (14) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 4.45 15. (15) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 4.35 16. (18) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 4.17 17. (23) Chris Kirk (U.S.) 4.17 18. (16) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 4.11 19. (17) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 4.09 20. (19) Billy Horschel (U.S.) 3.84 21. (21) Kevin Na (U.S.) 3.57 22. (20) Bill Haas (U.S.) 3.53 23. (22) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 3.41 24. (31) Ian Poulter (Britain) 3.28 25. (25) Zach Johnson (U.S.) 3.23 26. (27) Lee Westwood (Britain) 3.22 27. (30) Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 3.21 28. (24) Gary Woodland (U.S.) 3.20 29. (28) Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 3.17 30. (29) Victor Dubuisson (France) 3.15
May 1 Australian Cameron Smith and Swede Jonas Blixt won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans team event in a playoff on Monday.