May 25 (Infostrada Sports) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 13.16 2. (2) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 9.12 3. (3) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 6.92 4. (4) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 6.85 5. (5) Jim Furyk (U.S.) 6.69 6. (6) Justin Rose (Britain) 6.14 7. (8) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 6.13 8. (7) Jason Day (Australia) 6.02 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.97 10. (10) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 5.82 11. (11) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.19 12. (12) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 5.07 13. (13) J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 4.98 14. (14) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 4.45 15. (15) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 4.35 16. (18) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 4.17 17. (23) Chris Kirk (U.S.) 4.17 18. (16) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 4.11 19. (17) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 4.09 20. (19) Billy Horschel (U.S.) 3.84 21. (21) Kevin Na (U.S.) 3.57 22. (20) Bill Haas (U.S.) 3.53 23. (22) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 3.41 24. (31) Ian Poulter (Britain) 3.28 25. (25) Zach Johnson (U.S.) 3.23 26. (27) Lee Westwood (Britain) 3.22 27. (30) Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 3.21 28. (24) Gary Woodland (U.S.) 3.20 29. (28) Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 3.17 30. (29) Victor Dubuisson (France) 3.15